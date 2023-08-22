St. Joe County sees COVID cases rising, not unexpected

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Local health officials are reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases compared to recent months.

“Could be coming off of the summer and families traveling more but this isn’t uncommon that we see this little spike,” remarked Robin Vida, Director of Health Outreach, Promotion, and Education at the St. Joseph County Department of Health.

At this time, Vida says it’s harder to quantify the number of cases due to data collection measures and the popularity of home testing.

“We’ve heard anecdotally that there are more, more and more people that have said they’ve recently tested positive for COVID from the numbers that are reported from physician offices; we’ve seen an increase from this month to last month,” she said.

With recent news of additional variants being monitored, Vida said the current lineup of vaccines is still effective at reducing the severity of illness.

“Current vaccines that have been developed are still protective against severe illness regardless the variant one may be impacted with,” Vida noted.

But for anyone who has not yet been vaccinated, Vida recommends possibly waiting for a month or two.

“If someone has not yet been vaccinated, I would encourage them to wait for the updated vaccine coming in the fall. If someone is immunocompromised or is at a particularly high risk for severe infection, I would recommend they receive the current vaccine just so that they have some protection,” she added.

