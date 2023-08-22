Indiana Manufactured Housing Association hosts annual summit in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A recent change in Indiana state law could be a game changer for the state’s manufactured housing industry.

“We hear a great outcry from communities across the state that say we need affordable housing, but when it comes to considering manufactured housing as part of that solution, we find that there are many local ordinances that really restrict where a manufactured home can go,” said Ron Breymeir, the executive director of the Indiana Manufactured Housing Association.

At the association’s annual summit held in Elkhart today, industry insiders heard that progress has been made with the passage of a new state law in Indiana.

“So, what we have passed in law is that anytime, whether it’s a city or a county, they can no longer restrict the placement of a manufactured home on a site that any other form of housing can be.”

That’s promising news for a product that is said to cost about 40% less than a site-built home.

While the age-old problem with local zoning regulations has been addressed, another problem has popped up with federal regulations. “Well, what happened was it was the Department of Energy, as well as the EPA that’s coming in and issuing regulations inside the manufactured housing markets in the second district,” explained U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-Indiana’s 2nd District. “That’s causing housing prices to go up, but it’s also creating confusion amongst manufacturers when they don’t know who to follow.”

Rep. Yakym has signed onto a measure that would clarify that HUD, the Department of Housing and Urban Development is in charge of regulating manufactured housing—a role it has performed since 1976.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.