Head coach, senior departure leaves big shoes to fill for Eddies

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - There are big shoes to fill within the Edwardsburg football program in 2023.

Out is former state champion and longtime head coach Kevin Bartz, and more than a couple of dozen seniors from last year’s roster. In is two-year Eddies assistant Dan Purlee as the new head coach, and a group of guys all competing for a spot on the field on Friday nights.

And they’ve got to make the transition quick because Grand Rapids West Catholic, the defending state champion in Division 6, comes to town to open the season.

Purlee previously had success as a head coach for Cassopolis, leading the Rangers to a 70-22 record and seven straight playoff appearances during his eight seasons at the helm. But he said he’s not looking to shake things up too much because Edwardsburg already has a strong winning culture.

“My main thought was, ‘Okay, let’s continue as many of the traditions that they’ve had in place because it’s worked,” Purlee said. “I’ve never been to the state championship as coach, but Edwardsburg has. So, I’m just trying to carry over what they’ve been doing.”

Purlee has been open with his team about the task at hand for this year’s Eddies squad.

“He mainly talked about how we’ve got big shoes to fill, and he’s right. Even he has big shoes to fill with Coach Bartz leaving,” said senior running back Keegan Parsons. “So, he mainly talked about how we’ve got big shoes to fill, and he plans to fill it just as good as any other team would.”

As previously mentioned, the Eddies will be tested right away to start the season as they play host to Grand Rapids West Catholic on Friday. The highly anticipated matchup was previously set for Thursday night but was pushed back a day due to the triple digit heat index in the forecast.

Kickoff at Leo Hoffman Field is set for 7 p.m.

