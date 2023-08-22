Freeman: ‘You have to be so disciplined’ to defend Navy’s triple option offense

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend, the Fighting Irish will face Navy for their 96th all-time meeting to start the 2023 season.

In addition to prepping for a game that’s taking place overseas, Notre Dame is prepping to defend Navy’s triple option offense. It’s a style not seen very often at the college level, and not too much at the high school level anymore, either (although Mishawaka and Warsaw both run a pretty good version of it).

Last year, the Irish defense was able to keep the Midshipmen at bay in the first half, but Navy rattled off 19 unanswered points in the second half to make things interesting. Notre Dame prevailed 35-32, but not before blowing a 35-13 halftime lead.

Marcus Freeman, a defensive-minded head coach, touched on what makes the triple option a headache to defend.

“You have to be so disciplined,” Freeman said. “Our guys defensively are used to being able to ‘Yeah, do your job,’ but finding a way to get to the ball, finding a way to make a play happen at times. When you play triple option, you might not ever make a tackle with a guy and a ball. But you have to do your job, and it’s something that is extremely difficult.”

We’ll find out firsthand if the Irish defense is ready for the triple option this upcoming Saturday, when the Irish play “host” to Navy in Dublin, Ireland in the latest installment of their Shamrock Series. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. EDT right here on WNDU.

Before the game, be sure to tune in at 1:30 p.m. EDT for Countdown to Kickoff, where we’ll get you ready for everything you need to know about the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium.

Also, be sure to let us know where you’d like to see the Irish host their next Shamrock Series game in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Navy vs. Notre Dame in Ireland

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking you where the Irish should host their next Shamrock Series game?

Notre Dame

Joe Alt and Ben Morrison

Alt named to AP Preseason All-America First Team, Morrison to Second Team

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now, Matt Loch and The Associated Press
The Associated Press announced its preseason All-America teams on Monday morning, and two guys from Notre Dame made the list!

College

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations

Updated: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Michigan had proposed a four-game suspension as part of a negotiated resolution to the case, but the NCAA’s committee on infractions reportedly declined to accept that proposal.

Notre Dame

Healthy Irish team prepares for matchup vs. Navy in Ireland

Updated: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Head coach Marcus Freeman also discussed the team's itinerary for the overseas trip.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore prepares for football season

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
16 News Now stopped by to see how the retail team is getting ready for the season.

Countdown to Kickoff

New website helping fans prepare for perfect Notre Dame experience

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
The fan experience is something Notre Dame prioritizes. Just ask Molly Di Carlo, the assistant director of marketing and experience at Notre Dame.

College

Indiana linebacker Matt Hohlt plays the field during an NCAA college football game against...

WATCH: IU football surprises walk-on with scholarship

Updated: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Matt Hohlt is Indiana’s newest scholarship student-athlete after the coaching staff announced he was being put on scholarship during a team meeting.

Notre Dame

Freshman receivers expected to contribute early for Notre Dame

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
This year’s wide receiver room features some returning pieces like Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie, but there’s also a handful of freshmen who are eager to step in.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) begins to celebrate with teammates Xavier Watts...

ND cornerback Ben Morrison builds off impressive freshman campaign

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Morrison has established himself as a staple in the Irish secondary and a guy that the current freshmen can aspire to be.

Notre Dame

Captain Cam: 5th-year CB Hart leads the way as team captain

Updated: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Back for a fifth year, Hart brings length, speed, and most importantly, experience to this team’s defense.