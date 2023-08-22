Freeman: ‘You have to be so disciplined’ to defend Navy’s triple option offense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend, the Fighting Irish will face Navy for their 96th all-time meeting to start the 2023 season.

In addition to prepping for a game that’s taking place overseas, Notre Dame is prepping to defend Navy’s triple option offense. It’s a style not seen very often at the college level, and not too much at the high school level anymore, either (although Mishawaka and Warsaw both run a pretty good version of it).

Last year, the Irish defense was able to keep the Midshipmen at bay in the first half, but Navy rattled off 19 unanswered points in the second half to make things interesting. Notre Dame prevailed 35-32, but not before blowing a 35-13 halftime lead.

Marcus Freeman, a defensive-minded head coach, touched on what makes the triple option a headache to defend.

“You have to be so disciplined,” Freeman said. “Our guys defensively are used to being able to ‘Yeah, do your job,’ but finding a way to get to the ball, finding a way to make a play happen at times. When you play triple option, you might not ever make a tackle with a guy and a ball. But you have to do your job, and it’s something that is extremely difficult.”

We’ll find out firsthand if the Irish defense is ready for the triple option this upcoming Saturday, when the Irish play “host” to Navy in Dublin, Ireland in the latest installment of their Shamrock Series. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. EDT right here on WNDU.

