Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Dangerous Heat Expected This Week

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching the Peak This Week
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Sunny with temperatures remain near the same with increased humidity. High 88F. Winds SE 5-10. Heat Indexes around 97F.

WEDNESDAY: Both temperatures and humidity continues to build, with triple digit “feel like” temps expected and mostly sunny skies. Low 69F. High 94F. Winds SW 10-15. Heat Indexes over 105F.

THURSDAY: The hottest day of the year for Michiana with temperatures reaching for triple digits and aggressive humidity and mostly clear skies. Take precautions when out in the afternoon. Low 75F. High 96F. Heat Indexes between 105-110F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the weekend begins, the high pressure causing the aggressive will finally fade off to the west with rain chances and rapidly dropping temperatures as the weekend progresses. Temps close to average will be expected for next workweek as we shake off the summer heat.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Unit investigating after woman found dead in Elkhart
Homicide Unit investigating after woman found dead in Elkhart
Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Joseph River on Aug. 21, 2023.
Police investigating after body recovered from St. Joseph River
An Amber Alert in Michigan was canceled Monday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing infants
Public health advisory issued in St. Joseph County for extreme heat

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching the Peak This Week
First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching the Peak This Week
Expected heat moves Eddies game to Friday night
RV Hall of Fame welcomes 10 new members to RV, Motorhead Class of 2023
RV Hall of Fame welcomes 10 new members to RV, Motorhead Class of 2023