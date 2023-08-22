Ex-Portage Manor executive hired as HR, finance director for St. Joe County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The former executive director of the now closed-Portage Manor is being hired as the next director of human resources and finance for St. Joseph County.

The hiring of Kortney Mullins was approved Tuesday morning by St. Joseph County commissioners. Mullins used to serve as the executive director for Portage Manor before the assisted living facility closed its doors last month.

Commissioners shared with 16 News Now that Mullins was more than qualified for the job.

“Everything that she did on an administrative level there was phenomenal, and she was the best person that we interviewed during the process,” said District 2 Commissioner, Derek Dieter. “Since she’s been here, she kind of knows the lay of the land and county government, and I think she’s going to do a fantastic job. Already, we’re reinventing. I hate to say that, but reimagining maybe.”

According to Dieter, the previous director had too much on their plate, which is why Mullins’ duties are still to be determined.

