Ex-Portage Manor executive hired as HR, finance director for St. Joe County

(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The former executive director of the now closed-Portage Manor is being hired as the next director of human resources and finance for St. Joseph County.

The hiring of Kortney Mullins was approved Tuesday morning by St. Joseph County commissioners. Mullins used to serve as the executive director for Portage Manor before the assisted living facility closed its doors last month.

Commissioners shared with 16 News Now that Mullins was more than qualified for the job.

“Everything that she did on an administrative level there was phenomenal, and she was the best person that we interviewed during the process,” said District 2 Commissioner, Derek Dieter. “Since she’s been here, she kind of knows the lay of the land and county government, and I think she’s going to do a fantastic job. Already, we’re reinventing. I hate to say that, but reimagining maybe.”

According to Dieter, the previous director had too much on their plate, which is why Mullins’ duties are still to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Prosecutors: Customer who shot suspect during attempted robbery in Cassopolis was justified

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
After reviewing evidence, the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office determined that the customer’s actions were lawful and justified in terms of self-defense and the defense of others.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Keeping cool in hot weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The heat is a big story this week here in Michiana, so we asked Dr. Bob Cassady how you can keep your cool when it’s dangerously hot outside.

News

Ask the Doctor: Keeping cool in hot weather

Ask the Doctor: Keeping cool in hot weather

Updated: 2 hours ago

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Navy vs. Notre Dame in Ireland

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking you where the Irish should host their next Shamrock Series game?

Latest News

News

South Bend Cooling Centers open for dangerous heat - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Cooling Centers open for Dangerous Heat - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago

Events

Erin Edwards

3rd annual Walk for a Cure in honor of Erin Edwards to be held Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
The walk will take place at the Argos Community Park on Walnut Street this Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m.

News

3rd annual Walk for a Cure in honor of Erin Edwards to be held Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Dr. Todd Cummings

South Bend schools superintendent gets contract extension

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Todd Cummings will serve as superintendent of the South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) for at least another three years after his contract was extended.

News

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching the Peak This Week

First Alert Weather: Dangerous Heat Expected This Week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday