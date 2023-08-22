Edwardsburg football game moved to Friday night due to expected heat

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - High school football kicks off in Michigan on Thursday night, but one team in Michiana is pushing its season opener back a day to beat the expected heat.

The Edwardsburg Eddies will now play their highly anticipated matchup against Grand Rapids West Catholic on Friday night due to the triple digit heat index in the forecast for Thursday.

The game will still be played at Leo Hoffman Field, and it will still kick off at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.