Cass County holds meeting to discuss future of emergency ambulance care

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Cass County officials are left scrambling after Pride Care Ambulance announced they are ceasing all operations.

On Monday, the Central Cass County Ambulance Authority and Cass/Van Buren Emergency Services Authority gathered at Wayne Township Hall to discuss what’s next for emergency response services in the community.

“Everybody in the county is suffering because of this,” said Jen Robinson, Cass County dispatch coordinator.

County officials say there were initially told services would be covered until Dec. 1. Officials then say they were given a 12-hour warning and that it’s disappointing and frustrating.

“They assured us that they were going to stay in our area, in Cass County, which includes two-thirds of our county was covered by Pride Care,” said Frank Butts, Wayne Township supervisor.

Previously, Pride Care’s 140 employees provided over 60,000 requests per year for ambulance services to residents. Now, services are being covered by a group of local EMS agencies.

“It’s a bad situation, but it’s nice to see everybody come together to get that main goal done, that’s community service and get everybody help,” Robinson continued.

Short-term solutions were also discussed.

“To have the SMACS ambulance service out of the Niles area to provide one paramedic ambulance, 24/7, in this central area,” Butts explained.

Officials brought up a county-wide millage as a long-term plan.

“It would make ambulance availability more even across the county,” Butts said. “It wouldn’t change those areas that already have ambulance service in the county, but it would help fund their operations, as well as help provide ambulance service for this area that is now without.”

Emergency Services Authority says Pride Care could not keep up with payroll and was understaffed.

During public comments, some residents said, “We need to restructure our EMS service,” and to, “Learn from past mistakes.”

The boards will meet again on Monday, Sept. 18, at 5:30 p.m. to continue their discussion at Wayne Township Hall.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.