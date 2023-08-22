Boil order issued for portion of downtown Elkhart due to water main break

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary boil water order has been issued for a portion of downtown Elkhart after officials said there was a water main break.

This means all water from the municipal water system should be boiled for three minutes before consumption.

The city expects the boil order to be in effect through Thursday at midnight.

The affected areas are mapped and listed below:

W. Lexington Avenue from the St. Joseph River through S. 2nd Street

W. High Street from Franklin Court through S. 2nd Street

Franklin Street from Franklin Court through S. 2nd Street

W. Marion Street from Franklin Court through S. 2nd Street

Harrison Street from Franklin Court through S. 2nd Street

S. 5th Street from W. Lexington Avenue to Harrison Street

S. 4th Street from W. Lexington Avenue to Harrison Street

S. 3rd Street from W. Lexington Avenue to Harrison Street

S. 2nd Street from W. Lexington Avenue to Harrison Street

Vistual Street from W. High Street to Jackson Place

Additionally, officials say some customers along W. Lexington Avenue from the St. Joseph River to S. 2nd Street and along 2nd Street from W. Lexington Avenue to W. Jackson Boulevard will be without water until the main break is repaired.

The city will issue a statement at the time when the order is no longer in effect.

For health-related questions and concerns, you’re asked to seek medical advice from your health care provider or the Elkhart County Health Department. Restaurants in the affected area may contact the Elkhart County Health Department at 574-875-3391.

For other questions on the temporary boil water order, you’re asked to call the Public Works Administrative Office at 574-293-2572.

BOIL ORDER FAQs (courtesy of the city of Elkhart)

What is a Boil Order?

A boil order is a notification made by the water department in accordance with state regulations advising people that are served by Elkhart’s water distribution system that the water may be contaminated with bacteria. This order advises people to boil the water prior to using it in order to ensure it is safe for drinking. Public notification of the boil order is made to ensure that every water user on the affected system has knowledge of the contamination.

Careful Sampling

All boil orders last a minimum of 48 hours, as required by state law. Samples are taken from several sites within the affected area. The sites are spread out over the affected area. Samples are taken for chlorine and bacteriological analysis. Once all samples are acceptable, the boil order is removed.

Boil Order Instructions

If there is any solid particles or dirt present, strain the water through a coffee filter or other clean, porous material to remove as many solid particles and dirt as possible.

Bring the water to a rolling boil for three minutes.

Let the water cool. Pour into CLEAN container.

To preserve the quality of the water, refrigerate the water until use.

Can I drink the water?

During a boil order, only bottled water or water that has been boiled for three minutes should be consumed or used to wash dishes, wash fruits/vegetables, make ice cubes or brush teeth.

I have consumed some of this water without boiling it first, what should I do?

Contact your family physician.

Can I wash my hands, shower or take a bath with this water?

It is recommended that bottled water or water boiled for three minutes should be used for hand washing. When this is not practical, it is recommended that if tap water must be used to wash and rinse it should be followed up with the use of a hand sanitizer. Using extra precautions with hand washing ensures that hands are clean for eating. It is safe to shower or bathe in the water. The primary concern is that the water not be ingested. Instruct children not to put the water in their mouths when they are bathing. When bathing infants, extra precaution should be taken and it is recommended that bottled water or water that has been boiled for three minutes and cooled be used.

How do I wash my dishes and clothes?

Use bottled water or water that has been boiled for three minutes to wash and rinse dishes. Home dishwashers cannot be assured to completely kill organisms that may be in the water. You may continue to use the water to wash clothes. The major concern is consuming the water.

Can my pets drink the water?

Animals generally are not affected in the same way as people by contaminants in the water. An individual may give their pet bottled water or water that has been boiled for three minutes and cooled if they choose. Fish tanks should not be affected.

Do I have to drain my water heater?

No. If water from your water heater is going to be used for consumption, or to wash or rinse dishes, it should be boiled for three minutes and cooled. You may continue to use the water to wash clothes. The major concern is consuming the water.

Can I use my water for coffee?

Use bottled water or water that has been boiled for three minutes for making coffee. Coffee makers cannot be assured to completely kill organisms that may be in the water.

