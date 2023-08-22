Ask the Doctor: Keeping cool in hot weather

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

The heat is a big story this week here in Michiana, so we asked Dr. Bob how you can keep your cool when it’s dangerously hot outside.

Question #1: “What are the warning signs of heat stroke and exhaustion?”

DR. BOB : Heat-related illness is really a continuum. More broadly, we call it exertional heat illness in the medical community.

Exertional heat stroke is the most severe form of heat-related illness. Early signs of heat illness involve feeling fatigued, light-headed, and overheated. You may notice that the muscles start to cramp.

If steps are not taken to cool the body and allow it to recover, it could progress to heat stroke.

In heat stroke, there is going to be dysfunction of the brain. Either the person might be confused, or they may even pass out. This is an emergency and people should be taken to the hospital.

Question #2: “How can someone cool down?”

DR. BOB : Getting out of the sun is very important. It would be great to get inside if there is air conditioning, but even getting into the shade outside should be helpful.

If you can get a fan blowing onto you, that will help.

You can spray the body with cool water. As this evaporates, it should help the body cool.

Drink cool liquids, as this will help cool you internally.

Finally, if someone has an elevated temperature, using a cold bath or an ice bath may be needed.

Question #3: “How can you reduce the risk of heat-related illness?”

DR. BOB : Acclimatization is important. This means getting used to being in the heat.

For instance, if you are an athlete or work outside, hopefully you can spend some time in the heat doing small amounts of activity and let your body get used to it before you need to be out for longer periods.

It is very important to stay hydrated and replace electrolytes with electrolyte-containing drinks such as milk or sports drinks.

If you have heart or lung problems, it is important to be extra careful on hot days and potentially limit your activity. Try to avoid being outside around noon, which is the hottest part of the day.

If you do go outside, you should wear sunscreen.

Finally, wear appropriate clothing. Things should be loose fitting, avoid wearing layers, and wear material that will wick away sweat such as synthetic materials.

