3rd annual Walk for a Cure in honor of Erin Edwards to be held Saturday

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a special event coming up this Saturday in Argos.

It’s the third annual Walk for a Cure for Epilepsy in honor of Erin Edwards, who died in the fall of 2020.

The 20-year-old was home from college when she took a nap, but never woke up. She died after an epileptic seizure in her sleep.

Erin’s death was eventually labeled as a result of SUDEP: Sudden, Unexpected Death in Epilepsy — the first case acknowledged in the state of Indiana. That distinction is something her family calls a victory because they want more awareness about the dangers and symptoms of epilepsy.

The walk will take place at the Argos Community Park on Walnut Street this Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. They’ll have a bake sale, lemonade stand, T-shirts, and bracelets will also be for sale.

For more information and to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Community

Art Beat returns to downtown South Bend for 20th year

Updated: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
With hundreds of visual, culinary, and performing artists showcasing their work, Art Beat had something for everyone.

News

Otis Irving

Elkhart community mourns loss of beloved crossing guard

Updated: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Otis Irving is being remembered not only for his service but for the positive impact he had on students and staff at Woodland Elementary School.

Events

Michiana Gem and Mineral Society holding 60th annual show this weekend

Updated: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
Here's what you need to know about this year's show!

Latest News

Events

Michiana Renaissance Festival returns this weekend

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Join the adventure on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds.

Events

Baboon Fest 2023 returning to Winamac in October.

Baboonfest 2023 returning to Winamac in October

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The monkey sanctuary serves as a retirement home for baboons and macaques from university studies, zoos, and private ownership.

Food

Michiana Eats: Vinyl Tap and Table

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Stephens
Vinyl Tap and Table is located two blocks south of Ironworks Plaza at 117 S. Main Street in Mishawaka.

Events

‘An Evening at the Kroc’ coming up next week

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Salvation Army Kroc Center will be hosting its annual fundraising gala next Thursday, Aug. 24.

Community

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood has a conversation with a resident during the first “Front Porch...

Upcoming ‘Front Porch Friday with Mayor Dave Wood’ rescheduled for Sept. 1

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The rescheduled event will be held on the front porch of the Mishawaka Utilities Business Office, which is located at 107 N. Main Street.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Matthew still waiting for a new home

Updated: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
We first shared Matthew’s story in February. Grant Me Hope asked us to share his story again in hopes that someone will consider opening their heart and home to Matthew.