3rd annual Walk for a Cure in honor of Erin Edwards to be held Saturday

ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a special event coming up this Saturday in Argos.

It’s the third annual Walk for a Cure for Epilepsy in honor of Erin Edwards, who died in the fall of 2020.

The 20-year-old was home from college when she took a nap, but never woke up. She died after an epileptic seizure in her sleep.

Erin’s death was eventually labeled as a result of SUDEP: Sudden, Unexpected Death in Epilepsy — the first case acknowledged in the state of Indiana. That distinction is something her family calls a victory because they want more awareness about the dangers and symptoms of epilepsy.

The walk will take place at the Argos Community Park on Walnut Street this Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. They’ll have a bake sale, lemonade stand, T-shirts, and bracelets will also be for sale.

For more information and to donate, click here.

