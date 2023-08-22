Advertise With Us

2 injured after truck strikes tree near Tulip, Hurd roads

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a pickup truck struck a tree late Monday night.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the St. Joseph County Fatal Alcohol and Crash Team responded to the intersection of Tulip and Hurd roads around 10:39 p.m. on reports of a single-vehicle collision.

A preliminary investigation reveals that two victims in the truck went over a curve and left the roadway before striking a tree. The crash caused the passenger to be ejected from the truck. Both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by FACT.

A map of the crash location.
A map of the crash location.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Unit investigating after woman found dead in Elkhart
Homicide Unit investigating after woman found dead in Elkhart
Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Joseph River on Aug. 21, 2023.
Police investigating after body recovered from St. Joseph River
An Amber Alert in Michigan was canceled Monday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing infants
First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching the Peak This Week
First Alert Weather: Dangerous Heat Expected This Week
Public health advisory issued in St. Joseph County for extreme heat

Latest News

Boil order issued for portion of downtown Elkhart due to water main break
Prosecutors: Customer who shot suspect during attempted robbery in Cassopolis was justified
Ask the Doctor: Keeping cool in hot weather
Ask the Doctor: Keeping cool in hot weather
Ask the Doctor: Keeping cool in hot weather