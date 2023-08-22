2 injured after truck strikes tree near Tulip, Hurd roads

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a pickup truck struck a tree late Monday night.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the St. Joseph County Fatal Alcohol and Crash Team responded to the intersection of Tulip and Hurd roads around 10:39 p.m. on reports of a single-vehicle collision.

A preliminary investigation reveals that two victims in the truck went over a curve and left the roadway before striking a tree. The crash caused the passenger to be ejected from the truck. Both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by FACT.

A map of the crash location. (WNDU)

