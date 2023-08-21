What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week, you’ll find burgers and fried fish on the menu, but you’ll also find pulled pork and chicken on the menu if you make it out to the St. Patrick’s Summer Festival on Saturday!

  • Thursday Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy Joe baskets. Cost: $9 to $5. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers.
  • Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, Aug. 24, kitchen open at 3 p.m. - Dine-in or carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.
  • Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, Aug. 25, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.
  • Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, Aug. 25, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.
  • Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.
  • St. Patrick’s Summer Festival (St. Patrick Catholic Church - 309 S. Scott Street, South Bend) Saturday, Aug. 26, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Ethnic food dinner choices of Vietnamese, pulled pork, chicken, $16; Bruno’s pizza slice, $3; pulled pork or Polish sausage sandwich, $6. Beer, wine, and beverage garden. Live music from the CMR Band.
  • Fish Fry Buffet (Z.B. Falcons - 323 S. Sheridan Street, South Bend) Next Friday, Sept. 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat perch, smelt, and pollack squares, macaroni & cheese, fries, onion rings, salads, coffee. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 6 to 12), $6. Family friendly environment.
  • Fish Fry (Knights of Columbus - 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend) Next Friday, Sept. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat. Dinners: baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, applesauce. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to 13), $7; 4 and under, free. Chicken nugget and shrimp dinners available. Dining room seating and carryout available. Call 574-291-2740.
  • Greek Bake Sale (Annunciation-Agia Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church - 18000 Behner Road, New Buffalo) - Next Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 2 and 3) from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Enjoy a variety of Greek pastries. Museum tours will be available.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

