South Bend greenlights several neighborhood development subsidies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The push for new housing construction in South Bend has come to shove.

On Monday, the city agreed to subsidize four separate housing projects to the tune of more than $2.6 million.

The city subsidies will bring 29 new housing units to the market—a mixture of single-family homes and apartments.

Today, city leaders gathered on a vacant lot at Marion and Leland. Normally, the property wouldn’t get a second look from developers. Suddenly, it was attractive enough to draw a first-time development firm to town.

“This is our first project in the city of South Bend proper,” said Brian Farkas with Allen Edwin Homes. “So, we’re building 12 single-family homes on an infill lot here.”

Farkas said the city will provide a $500 a month subsidy per unit that will allow him to keep rents at below market rate for 15 years.

The city subsidy means rents that would have otherwise been about $2,400 per month will be closer to $1,700 per month.

“In South Bend, in a majority of our neighborhoods, we have what we call ‘appraisal gap’ where it costs more to construct a home or a rental unit than what it will either appraise for or what the rental incomes can support,” explained Chief Neighborhoods Officer Elizabeth Maradik. “And so, what these funds are doing is helping to address that gap. To make it financially possible to be able to build.”

The New Neighborhood Homes Initiative will also jump-start the construction of a six-unit apartment building at Washington and Taylor being developed by South Bend Heritage Foundation.

Habitat for Humanity will use the subsidy program to build four new inner-city homes.

466 Works is a community development corporation that tapped the subsidy program for the construction of seven new homes on the southeast side.

The subsidy program was largely funded by the American Rescue Plan. All the lots in the program are city-owned and once housed vacant and abandoned homes.

