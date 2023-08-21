Public health advisory issued in St. Joseph County for extreme heat

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health is issuing a public health advisory due to high daily temperatures and heat index potentially reaching over 100 degrees for the next several days.

Health officials say exposure to extreme heat outdoors or the inability to cool down can cause serious life-threatening health problems. That’s why they want to remind you to take the following important precautions to prevent heat-related illness and injury.

Wear appropriate clothing (light & breathable)

Stay cool indoors, if able

Schedule outdoor activities carefully

Pace yourself

Wear sunscreen

Do not leave children or pets in cars

Avoid hot and heavy meals

Drink plenty of water to replace important salts & minerals (Stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks)

Keep your pets hydrated and be sure check asphalt temps before taking them for walks

Know the signs and symptoms of heat related illness ( see graphic below )

Check in on those at high risk (young children, older adults, individuals with chronic conditions, individuals without central air)

(CDC/St. Joseph County Department of Health)

Health officials also want to remind you that the city of South Bend’s community centers are open as cooling spaces, as well as local libraries. Locations and hours of operation are listed below.

Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington Street)

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed on Saturdays and Sunday

Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Boulevard)

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

O’Brien Fitness Center (321 E. Walter Street)

Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pinhook Community Center (2801 Riverside Drive)

Times vary, and the hours for the Pinhook Community Center are typically by appointment.

St. Joe County Public Library

Please check with your local library to see if it serves as a cooling center. Click here for locations, hours, and contact numbers.

------------------------------------------------

For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and stay up to date with information by following the St. Joseph County Department of Health on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Press Release from the St. Joseph County Department of Health:

