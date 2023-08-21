Advertise With Us

Police investigating after body recovered from St. Joseph River

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a body was recovered from the St. Joseph River on Monday evening.

According to the South Bend Police Department, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S. Twyckenham on reports of a body in the water around 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers and fire crews located a body and immediately contacted the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the coroner’s office.

The DNR will be handling the investigation.

