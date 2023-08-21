New quarterback takes over at Buchanan

Jake Franklin ‘groomed for this role since he was a little kid’
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - They had to wait one extra week, but high school football teams who are north of the state line get to start their seasons on Thursday night.

16 Sports spent Monday afternoon with the Buchanan Bucks, a team with a brand-new quarterback in junior Jake Franklin. He takes over under center with a ton of experienced guys around him, which will likely make that transition a little easier.

Head coach Mark Frey says it’s a role that Franklin is well prepared for.

“Jake’s been groomed for this role since he was a little kid,” Frey says. “He’s been a quarterback since youth football, really dove into the QB club in the offseason. Learned his pass (protections) and his breakdowns of coverage and all that. We even saw it last week quite a bit, him just sliding protection to give himself more time. He’s doing a great job.”

Franklin says he’s benefitting with the help from his coach.

“We’d meet in the morning, talk about different coverages, how you read them, how to slide away from blitzes, something like that, and just knowing how to read different defenses and knowing where the ball is supposed to go,” he says.

Buchanan opens its season on the road on Thursday at Saugatuck. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

