Motorcyclist injured in Cass County crash

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CASS COUNTY MICHIGAN. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is recovering from his injuries after a crash over the weekend in Cass County.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday on M-40 just south of Dutch Settlement Road in Newberg Township. Police say a vehicle traveling north on M-40 attempted to make a left turn and was struck by a motorcycle trying to pass on the left.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 57-year-old Vicksburg man, was taken to the hospital. His injuries were unclear and his condition is currently unknown.

Police say seatbelts and a helmet were worn, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

