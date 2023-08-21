Michigan City removes benches in arts district, aimed at homeless population

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A recent order by Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has resulted in the removal of park benches in the Uptown Arts District.

According to the South Bend Tribune, Parry’s order called for the benches to be removed to keep people who are experiencing homeless from sleeping or sitting on them.

Lifelong Michigan City resident, Mary who asked for her last name not to be used in the story, said she is homeless but didn’t sleep on the benches.

“I never have,” she said.

Yet she feels removing the benches is a disservice to paying customers at local eateries or those shopping in the six-block arts district.

“If there’s a bench, sure, I’m going to sit down. What’s wrong with that?” Mary raised.

A couple of store owners told The Tribune that prior to the benches being removed, it wasn’t unusual for homeless people to sit or sleep on all the benches in the arts district, adding some of their employees, themselves, and customers have been allegedly threatened by folks inside and outside their stores. Panhandling was also reported.

But Mary said the benches provided a reprieve for people, whether or not they were homeless. She claims those experiencing homelessness have fewer options to get temporary relief.

“Not everybody’s got money to get on the bus [to go] where they got to go,” she said. “We all need breaks.”

Parry was unable to do an interview with WNDU on Monday. He previously told The Tribune the order coincided with the annual Grand Prix boat races that have accompanying events taking place in the arts district.

