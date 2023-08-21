Medical Moment: Easing chronic pain in children

(WNDU) - Millions of Americans live with chronic pain every day. But it’s not just adults that have to live with it.

Studies suggest that more than 30% of children grow up experiencing chronic pain, but what causes it?

The answer may surprise you.

“Seeing my friends go out and me trying to keep up with them was very hard,” said Emily Wegmann, a patient.

Wegmann grew up in so much pain the simplest movements hurt.

“I couldn’t even get myself dressed,” Wegmann recalled. “I couldn’t do my hair.”

Emily has juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. It’s one of the most common cases of chronic pain in kids, followed by fibromyalgia, headaches, and those dreaded growing pains. But sometimes pain in children is not just physical.

“We’ve been seeing more children with chronic pain,” explained Dr. Aimee Hersh, a pediatric rheumatologist. “I think the pandemic was a huge stressor that’s probably contributed to that in some ways.”

Up to a third of all high school students said they were mentally and physically impacted by the pandemic.

“A lot of the ways that kids express the anxiety, or the stress, or even the depressive symptoms they’re feeling, is in their muscles and joints,” Dr. Hersh continued.

Dr. Hersh says it’s not uncommon for patients who have mental health conditions to have chronic pain.

“I think sometimes that chronic pain piece is sometimes maybe downplayed and that there’s more of a focus on the mental health piece,” Dr. Hersh said.

And research shows that a parent’s reaction to their child’s pain is important. In fact, children whose parents became depressed over their child’s condition reported suffering more intense pain, more disability, and a poor quality of life.

But by improving a child’s mental and physical health and also working on their sleep, you can help to ease your child’s pain.

Studies find chronic pain is more common in girls than boys. Studies also show that children with chronic pain who stays in school and participates in normal activities have less trouble later in life.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.