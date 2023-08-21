Indiana’s near-total abortion ban takes effect after Supreme Court denies rehearing petition

FILE - Abortion-rights activists rally at the Indiana Statehouse following Supreme Court's...
FILE - Abortion-rights activists rally at the Indiana Statehouse following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, on June 25, 2022 in Indianapolis. The lawyer for an Indiana doctor who has found herself at the center of a political firestorm after revealing the story of a 10-year-old girl who traveled from Ohio for an abortion says her client provided proper treatment. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)(AJ Mast | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A near-total ban on abortions in Indiana that was supposed to go take effect at the beginning of the month is now in effect after the state Supreme Court decided not to rehear arguments from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

According to our sister station WTHR, the Supreme Court’s June decision was certified Monday, allowing the new restrictions to go into place. The ban was supposed to go into effect on Aug.1, but last-minute petitions and certifications of rulings prevented the law from taking effect as originally planned.

Now that the ban is in effect, it prohibits all abortions except in cases of rape or incest up to 10 weeks post-fertilization. The ban also allows abortions up to 20 weeks when the mother’s life is at risk or in the case of a fatal fetal anomaly.

According to WTHR, Indiana Planned Parenthood clinics had already stopped providing abortions. The clinics remain open, but their abortion care has ended. Although they will no longer provide abortion care, WTHR says Planned Parenthood vows to provide help with access to abortion outside of Indiana.

In a statement issued on social media Monday afternoon, the ACLU of Indiana says it’s “a dark day in Indiana” and that it “will continue to fight in the courts and in the Statehouse to restore access to abortion care.”

When Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, Indiana was the first state to pass new abortion restrictions. But later that year, an Owen County judge issued a preliminary injunction against the ban, putting it on hold.

