Indiana’s near-total abortion ban takes effect after Supreme Court denies rehearing petition

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A near-total ban on abortions in Indiana that was supposed to go take effect at the beginning of the month is now in effect after the state Supreme Court decided not to rehear arguments from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

According to our sister station WTHR, the Supreme Court’s June decision was certified Monday, allowing the new restrictions to go into place. The ban was supposed to go into effect on Aug.1, but last-minute petitions and certifications of rulings prevented the law from taking effect as originally planned.

Today, the Court handed down its decision denying rehearing (it is an order with two separate opinions). The Appellate Clerk will certify the June 30 decision. Once the certification is entered on the Chronological Case Summary (CCS) on mycase it will take immediate effect. Generally, certification can take days before appearing on the docket.

Now that the ban is in effect, it prohibits all abortions except in cases of rape or incest up to 10 weeks post-fertilization. The ban also allows abortions up to 20 weeks when the mother’s life is at risk or in the case of a fatal fetal anomaly.

According to WTHR, Indiana Planned Parenthood clinics had already stopped providing abortions. The clinics remain open, but their abortion care has ended. Although they will no longer provide abortion care, WTHR says Planned Parenthood vows to provide help with access to abortion outside of Indiana.

In a statement issued on social media Monday afternoon, the ACLU of Indiana says it’s “a dark day in Indiana” and that it “will continue to fight in the courts and in the Statehouse to restore access to abortion care.”

We will continue to fight in the courts and in the Statehouse to restore access to abortion care.



Every person should have the fundamental freedom to control their own body — and politicians’ personal opinions should play no part in this personal decision. — ACLU of Indiana (@ACLUIndiana) August 21, 2023

When Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, Indiana was the first state to pass new abortion restrictions. But later that year, an Owen County judge issued a preliminary injunction against the ban, putting it on hold.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.