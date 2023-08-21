Homicide Unit investigating after woman found dead in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a 27-year-old woman was found dead in Elkhart over the weekend.

Officers with the Elkhart Police Department were called just after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday to a home in the 1400 block of Cone Street in reference to a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found a woman, identified as Ciarra Thompson, who had suffered several unspecified injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and is handling the investigation.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

If you have any information regarding that can help police, you’re asked to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit a tip online to Michiana Crime Stoppers.

