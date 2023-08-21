Healthy Irish team prepares for matchup vs. Navy in Ireland

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The preseason fall camp is over for the Notre Dame football team, as it turns its focus to the season opener this weekend against Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

The Irish are not quite in Ireland yet, but head coach Marcus Freeman now gets to start his second full season, where he can enhance things based on his own experiences.

When talking to the media on Monday, Freeman said injuries of all types were cut dramatically this year. It’s one goal he had that he can check off.

“I wanted to really get us physically ready to play a game, but also keep us healthy,” Freeman said. “It’s something that I looked at — the kind of injuries from last year in fall camp — and I said, ‘We’ve got to find a better way to do this.’ That was really what our team did a great job (of). Just the sports performance team, the medical trainers, our coaches really did a great job of keeping the guys healthy and making sure we have everybody we need as we get ready to go to Dublin, Ireland.”

Dublin is five hours ahead of Eastern time. But the team is no stranger to changing time zones after playing in Las Vegas and Los Angeles last year.

Freeman discussed the team’s itinerary for its trip across the pond.

“The thought is to truly get after them Wednesday,” he said. “I want them pretty tired as we get on this flight Wednesday night to fly over to Dublin. We’ll land in Dublin Thursday morning, kind of go to the hotel, get unpacked, and keep our guys up. We’re going to keep them up, do some walk-through stuff at the hotel, then we’ll go and we’ll practice Thursday. And then Friday will be a little bit more intense than Thursday. Thursday, it’ll be pretty jet-lagged.”

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 2:30 p.m. EDT. For the Irish and the fans who made the trip overseas, it will be 7:30 p.m.

