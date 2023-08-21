First Alert Weather: Dangerous Heat Expected This Week

TODAY: A warm and humid day with mostly sunny skies. High 89F. Winds N 5-10. Heat Indexes near 95F.

TOMORROW: Sunny with temperatures remain near the same with increased humidity. Low 67F. High 88F. Winds SE 5-10. Heat Indexes around 97F.

WEDNESDAY: Both temperatures and humidity continues to build, with triple digit “feel like” temps expected and mostly sunny skies. Low 69F. High 9. Winds SW 10-15. Heat Indexes over 105F.

THURSDAY: The hottest day of the year for Michiana with temperatures reaching for triple digits and aggressive humidity and mostly clear skies. Take precautions when out in the afternoon. Low 73F. High 97F. Heat Indexes between 105-110F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the weekend begins, the high pressure causing the aggressive will finally fade off to the west with rain chances and rapidly dropping temperatures as the weekend progresses. Temps close to average will be expected for next workweek as we shake off the summer heat.

