Cooling centers open as dangerous heat comes to Michiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT
(WNDU) - We’re about to feel the heat here in Michiana. And if you need a place to cool down, there are several options available.

ELKHART

In addition to the cooling centers listed below, city officials say families can visit the free splash pads at McNaughton Park (701 Arcade Avenue) and Nibco Park (301 Nibco Parkway).

Faith Mission (801 Benham Avenue)

24 hours

Guidance Ministry (216 N. 2nd Street)

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GOSHEN

The following locations are available for Goshen residents seeking shelter from the high temperatures this week. If you need a ride to one of these locations, you can call the non-emergency line at the Goshen Police Department (574-533-4151) and transportation will be arranged.

Goshen Public Library (601 S. 5th Street)

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Salvation Army (1013 N. Main Street)

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.**

Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.**

** - if individuals are using the Salvation Army at 12 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, they will remain open through the lunch hour.

SOUTH BEND

Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington Street)

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed on Saturdays and Sunday

Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Boulevard)

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

YMCA O’Brien Center (321 E. Walter Street)

Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pinhook Community Center (2801 Riverside Drive)

Times vary, and the hours for the Pinhook Community Center are typically by appointment.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center (900 W. Western Avenue)

Monday through Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY

St. Joe County Public Library

Please check with your local library to see if it serves as a cooling center. Click here for locations, hours, and contact numbers.

Will your business be open as a cooling center? If so, please send an email to 16newsnow@wndu.com so we can add your location to the list!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

