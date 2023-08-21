Constantine Public Schools superintendent looks forward to new year

CONSTANTINE, Mich. (WNDU) - Now that most of our Indiana students are back in the classroom, it’s Michigan’s turn to start the school year!

For years, most Michigan schools waited until after Labor Day to start classes. Yet, some school districts have been able to start a bit earlier than that, which was the case for thousands of students across St. Joseph County, Mich., who were welcomed back to classroom Monday morning.

Our own Tricia Sloma spoke to Constantine Public Schools Superintendent Joe Holloway, who told her the earlier start date benefits students.

“At the high school level, the dual-enrollment classes, a lot of those opportunities in central and northern Michigan are lost, so that’s one of the biggest reasons,” Holloway said. “We partnered with the local community colleges to be able to get our students in there, and that’s a huge advantage for us. One that I wasn’t used to.”

Holloway compared his experience with other regions in Michigan that still prefer the September start.

“I think as an administrator, we always looked at that calendar and said, ‘We’re starting later, but we’re going much further into June,’ and that was always difficult,” he recalled. “There’s challenges give and take, but ultimately where we planned it here, I love the flow of it. I love the fact that when the kids are coming back, they’re pretty excited. It really does cut down on that learning slide in the summer, too.”

There are about 1,400 students and over a hundred staff members at Constantine. Holloway told Tricia what he’s looking forward to this school year.

“We’ve worked all summer long on our elementary,” he said. “We’ve had a strong STEM program in our middle school and high school, so what can we do to help over the summer catch our K-5 up? So, we partnered with Cereal City for a new curriculum in science. We’re really excited about that,”

“We’re going to continue our work with communication by design,” he added. “Just make sure our district is aligned. In the last three years, previous to my position here as superintendent, I was a curriculum director. We want to make sure that we’re continuing that work as just vertically and horizontally aligned districtwide. All of this kind of feeds into each other, so we’re really proud of the work our staff has done to align us.”

This year also marks the 100th year of football at Constantine High School. They have big plans to celebrate on Oct. 7.

