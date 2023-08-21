Coloma man helps raise over $15,000 for charity during 5K walk

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - We have an update to a story we first brought you last week about a local stroke survivor who walked in his first 5K this weekend.

44-year-old Chad Yops wanted to help people who struggle with mental and physical disabilities. So, he walked a 5K this past Saturday to raise money for the League of Miracles.

It was a truly inspiring day. 140 walkers participated in the event with Chad, raising over $15,000 along the way.

All of the money will stay with the League’s Hartford chapter.

