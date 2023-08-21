Body recovered from St. Joseph River identified
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The body recovered from the St. Joseph River on Monday evening has been identified.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the victim is 38-year-old Anthony M. McDonald of Elkhart.
According to the South Bend Police Department, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S. Twyckenham Drive on reports of a body in the water around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers and fire crews located a body and immediately contacted the DNR and the coroner’s office.
The DNR is still handling the investigation to determine the cause of death.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.