Body recovered from St. Joseph River identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The body recovered from the St. Joseph River on Monday evening has been identified.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the victim is 38-year-old Anthony M. McDonald of Elkhart.

According to the South Bend Police Department, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S. Twyckenham Drive on reports of a body in the water around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers and fire crews located a body and immediately contacted the DNR and the coroner’s office.

The DNR is still handling the investigation to determine the cause of death.

The police say the body was recovered in the 1200 block of S. Twyckenham on Monday evening. (WNDU)

