Advertise With Us

Body recovered from St. Joseph River identified

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The body recovered from the St. Joseph River on Monday evening has been identified.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the victim is 38-year-old Anthony M. McDonald of Elkhart.

According to the South Bend Police Department, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S. Twyckenham Drive on reports of a body in the water around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers and fire crews located a body and immediately contacted the DNR and the coroner’s office.

The DNR is still handling the investigation to determine the cause of death.

The police say the body was recovered in the 1200 block of S. Twyckenham on Monday evening.
The police say the body was recovered in the 1200 block of S. Twyckenham on Monday evening.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Unit investigating after woman found dead in Elkhart
Homicide Unit investigating after woman found dead in Elkhart
An Amber Alert in Michigan was canceled Monday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing infants
First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching the Peak This Week
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday
Public health advisory issued in St. Joseph County for extreme heat

Latest News

Medical Moment: How diet impacts bone and joint health
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
‘I can’t get there because of construction’: When work on Douglas, Lasalle & Main will be done
Saint Joseph Health System preps for uptick in patients due to heat