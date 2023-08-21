Benton Harbor renames park after former slave turned entrepreneur

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Community came together to rename a park in honor of one of their forefathers.

Broadway Park, just about a mile south of downtown Benton Harbor, just received quite the upgrade and has also been renamed the June Woods Memorial Park in honor of formerly enslaved person turned entrepreneur and community leader Junius Brutus Woods.

“He played a pivotal role in starting a church,” said Trenton Bowens, executive director of Neighbors Organizing Against Racism (N.O.A.R.). “People used to go and just listen to him, and he would talk about the days that he lived.”

They held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, enjoyed a barbeque, and planted a Cleveland Flowering Pear Tree as a tribute to Woods, as he owned tree nurseries in Benton Harbor in the late 1880s.

“When you look at some of the trees that are still standing, and to know that they were planted by a former slave, it gives me goosebumps,” Bowens said.

Neighbors Organizing Against Racism, the group that pitched renovating the park to the city, will distribute 1,000 books to southwest Michigan schools and libraries, teaching the story and impact of June Woods.

“You know the people of Benton, one thing about them is their spirit and determination,” Bowens said. “They’re fighters, they’re tigers, and when you find out about the story of June Woods and who he was, he fought in the Civil War, his master died during the Civil War, and he escaped. He had that same spirit of the Benton Harbor people, a fighter and determination, and he came to Benton Harbor, and it just makes me feel good. It gives us that spirit and determination and hope, and it’s my hope that his legacy is forever taught and known around southwest Michigan.”

The park improvements include replacing basketball hoops, installing a turf field, upgrades to play areas, widening sidewalks, and repainting surfaces.

There is also a new memorial plaque dedicated to June Woods in the center of the park.

“Seeing this all come together full circle is probably one of the biggest things I’ve ever witnessed,” said Danny Jennings, a teacher and baseball coach at Benton Harbor High School. “I’m 47 years old, and I’ve been coming out here for 47 years. This right here brings everything full circle and makes it all worth it. I’m so grateful for the people who put this together. I’m going to love this park the same way I loved it in 1976.”

Whirlpool Corporation and the city of Benton Harbor provided funding for the park.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.