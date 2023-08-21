2nd Chance Pet: Meg

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Meg!

Meg is 5 months old. She’s been at the shelter since May. Cooper says she has lots of energy, so she would likely do best at a home with a fenced-in yard and a family with older children (perhaps teenagers)

To find out if Meg is a good fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Meg or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com or follow them on Facebook.

