2nd Chance Pet: Meg

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Meg!

Meg is 5 months old. She’s been at the shelter since May. Cooper says she has lots of energy, so she would likely do best at a home with a fenced-in yard and a family with older children (perhaps teenagers)

To find out if Meg is a good fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Meg or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com or follow them on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.