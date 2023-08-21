2 Vehicle crash with injuries in Cass County

CASS COUNTY MICHIGAN. (WNDU) -Just after 4 P-M Saturday, on M-40 just south of Dutch Settlement Road A vehicle traveling northbound attempted to make a left turn and was struck by a motorcycle trying to pass on the left.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Three Rivers Health for injuries.

We do not currently have an update on his condition.

Seatbelts and a helmet were worn and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

