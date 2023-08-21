Advertise With Us

2 Vehicle crash with injuries in Cass County

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY MICHIGAN. (WNDU) -Just after 4 P-M Saturday, on M-40 just south of Dutch Settlement Road A vehicle traveling northbound attempted to make a left turn and was struck by a motorcycle trying to pass on the left.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Three Rivers Health for injuries.

We do not currently have an update on his condition.

Seatbelts and a helmet were worn and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father and daughter were killed in a crash on Auten Road on Friday.
School officials confirm Saint Joseph HS student killed in Friday crash
Father, daughter killed in crash on Auten Road
Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 1 in Indiana
Horse dead, 7 injured after Jeep crashes into buggy near Millersburg
FACT investigating after 3 injured in crash on State Road 2

Latest News

3 injured in Cass County crash
We're heating things up in Michiana this week!
Looking ahead to a HOT and humid week in Michiana
We're heating things up in Michiana this week!
-WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 08-23-23
Tenant alleges Indian Springs isn't responding to bed bug concerns