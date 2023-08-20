Umpires honored for over 160 years experience in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart and the Mayors office honored four umpires today who have a combined 160 plus years of experience in various softball leagues in the city.

They would be Greg Widner, Ron Guyer, Danny Barrett, and LeRoy Miller. The ceremony today fittingly taking place at Riverview park, where they’ve umpired countless softball games over the last four decades. The group was honored before the championship game of the Forest-River softball tournament, each receiving a commemorative bat with their names and years umpiring in Elkhart.

One thing the guys all agree on is that officiating is something you have to love, but the support from a community helps keep you going.

“Not to be trite, the people that are doing the honoring, many of them need to be honored themselves,” said Danny Barrett, “The great sport of softball being support by Elkhart for the decades that they have is very impressive to”.

The city also recognizes the work that these special group of umpires have put in.

“This is, most of the time, their second job, their ‘for fun job’” said Corinne Straight, director of communications for the City of Elkhart. “And they’re coming after work, umpiring these games, time away from their families, and we really appreciate that sacrifice”.

Now one of the umpires honored today actually isn’t retiring quite yet.

The city says LeRoy Miller, who has 47 years of experience, wants to make it to the 50-year mark before he calls it a career.

