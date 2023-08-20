Starke County celebrates the life of EMT Mike Wilcox

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Starke County Community came together to celebrate the life of one of their own, 49-year-old EMT Mike Wilcox Jr, who died in line on duty while out on an emergency call on Aug. 5.

The memorial procession started at the San Pierre Volunteer Fire Station, where Mike Wilcox served, and rode beneath two garrison flags set up on US 421 and US 10 before ending up at North Judson-San Pierre Elementary School for the celebration of life ceremony.

“Mike Wilcox, he was with the San Pierre Fire Department and Starke County EMS, and prior to that, he was with North Judson Police Department as a reserve officer,” said North Judson Police Chief Kelly Fisher.

During his career, he not only served as an EMT but also as a firefighter and a police Officer in different capacities.

“He served with the police department for ten years and then with the fire and EMS for approximately three years,” Fisher said.

Out of respect for Wilcox and his family, WNDU did not film inside the memorial ceremony. Still, those who spoke during the memorial described Wilcox as selfless, kindhearted, and just an all-around good man.

“He was definitely a family man, always looked out for his family; his family came first,” Fisher said. Definitely a good friend and all-around person of the community that always reached out to help.”

Following his death, he was awarded the Indiana Fire Marshal’s Meritorious Service Award, the highest honor the Fire Marshal can bestow.

“Mike was definitely a volunteer,” Fisher said. He didn’t have a problem coming out any day or night; you always saw him with a pager or radio on his hip. He never missed a call.”

Starke County EMS Director Jim Garner weighed in on the passing of his friend, saying, “Mike was all about service to the community, a devoted family man, and would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He will be greatly missed by our entire community.”

“He was the type of guy that always brightened your day, had a smile on his face, always there to help,” Fisher said. “We’ll definitely miss him, but we’ll carry him on with us.”

Wilcox’s sons are carrying on their father’s legacy, currently working as Starke County firefighters, EMTs, and reserve officers.

Brandy Salita, the paramedic seriously injured in the Aug. 5 accident, was in attendance at today’s ceremony.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Wilcox’s loved ones and co-workers, and we wish Salita a speedy and complete recovery.

Michael R. Wilcox, Jr. -- Oct. 6, 1973 - Aug. 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.