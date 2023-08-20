South Bend Bike Garage bringing new bicycles to local middle school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Bike Garage is bringing 35 brand new bicycles to the students of Navarre middle school.

The shop applied for and received a grant from the Outride foundation, a non-profit that seeks to improve the lives of youths. With the grant they were able to acquire the bikes, but there was still an issue. The bicycles came shipped in boxes, without being assembled, so the shop seeked out help from the community.

And shops from around the Michiana area answered the call, Trek, Bicycle Granger, All-bright Cycling and Fitness, and Spin zone all helped sponsor today’s event by sending mechanics to get these bikes built!

The ‘Big Build’ as it was titled took place at the SB Bike Garage’s shop on N. Michigan street.

All to help support the students of Navarre middle school take full advantage of their physical education.

“I think that this would be something that is very valuable,” said Colleen New, a volunteer of the South Bend Bike Garage. “The research shows that when the middle school students who do the curriculum in gym class. When they get on a bike and boost that heart rate for 20 minutes at a time. It’s not just physical health it reduces anxiety, depression, focus issues, and those effects last after they get off the bike”.

The South Bend Bike Garage has a three year plan in place with the Empowerment zone through Navarre middle school.

