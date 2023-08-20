Advertise With Us

Looking ahead to a HOT and humid week in Michiana

Stay cool, stay hydrated in the week ahead!
The heat increases as we head into the week ahead!
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with warm temperatures, falling to the upper 60s overnight.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds for the day. Hot again. High around 90.

TUESDAY: Sunshine with temperatures near 90.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday and Thursday will be flirting with record breaking heat! (Records: Wednesday, 23rd - 95 in 1959+; Thursday, 24th - 97 in 1948+). Not only will it be hot, but it will be humid, resulting in heat index values in the 99-107 degree range. Be sure to stay cool and stay hydrated! We drop about ten degrees into Friday, then a secondary cold front will help us get back to normal temps as we head into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father and daughter were killed in a crash on Auten Road on Friday.
School officials confirm Saint Joseph HS student killed in Friday crash
Father, daughter killed in crash on Auten Road
Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 1 in Indiana
Horse dead, 7 injured after Jeep crashes into buggy near Millersburg
FACT investigating after 3 injured in crash on State Road 2

Latest News

3 injured in Cass County crash
We're heating things up in Michiana this week!
-WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 08-23-23
Tenant alleges Indian Springs isn't responding to bed bug concerns
The south bend bike garage is bringing 35 brand new bicycles to students of Navarre middles...
South Bend Bike Garage bringing new bicycles to local middle school