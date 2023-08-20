Looking ahead to a HOT and humid week in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with warm temperatures, falling to the upper 60s overnight.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds for the day. Hot again. High around 90.

TUESDAY: Sunshine with temperatures near 90.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday and Thursday will be flirting with record breaking heat! (Records: Wednesday, 23rd - 95 in 1959+; Thursday, 24th - 97 in 1948+). Not only will it be hot, but it will be humid, resulting in heat index values in the 99-107 degree range. Be sure to stay cool and stay hydrated! We drop about ten degrees into Friday, then a secondary cold front will help us get back to normal temps as we head into the weekend.

