Indiana Black Expo leader honored in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Elkhart is honoring a pillar in Indiana Black Expo history by hosting the inaugural Leroy Robinson Week.

Robinson served the Indiana Black Expo Inc. and the Elkhart Chapter for many years.

The week of events kicked off on Friday with a southern soul and music concert.

The Saturday activities started with the 8th annual Southside parade that included classic cars, cheerleaders, and prizes being given out throughout the parade route.

At Elkhart’s Central Green, there was a day full of free music, bounce houses, and plenty of food trucks and local business to help support the community.

Officials said the events were a perfect representation of Leroy Robinson and his values.

“Man, he brought unity to this community, by bringing the whole city together, the community together, and we’re showing love for him this week,” said Robert Taylor, President of the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo. “We just gotta keep building together, keep trusting each other, keep leaning on each other, and not just Elkhart, the whole Michiana area as a whole. Keep calling on each other and building together.”

The corner of South 6th Street and Cleveland was renamed the Leroy Robinson Street in honor of the Elkhart chapter’s founder. The week of events continues on Tuesday for Special Friends with Special Needs Day!

