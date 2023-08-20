Horse dead, 8 taken to hospital after Jeep crashes into buggy near Millersburg

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A horse is dead and eight people were taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday evening involving a Jeep and a horse-drawn buggy.

According to a crash report 16 News Now received from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning, a 32-year-old Goshen woman was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass west on County Road 40 near Millersburg just after 7:30 p.m. when her vehicle disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 37. The Jeep collided with a southbound horse-drawn buggy driven by a 31-year-old Millersburg man, as well as the paint horse which was pulling the buggy.

A 30-year-old woman who was a passenger in the buggy was flown by helicopter to the hospital with unspecified head injuries. The driver of the buggy, who reported no injuries, was taken to the hospital by ambulance, along with a 7-year-old boy and two 4-year-old girls who were also passengers in the buggy. According to the crash report, all three children suffered scrapes as a result of the wreck.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Jeep and two of her passengers, a 12-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The driver and the 12-year-old boy were hospitalized for complaint of pain, while the 8-year-old girl suffered scrapes.

According to the crash report, both the buggy and the Jeep sustained all-over damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated there were seven injuries among the occupants of the buggy. According to the crash report 16 News Now received Monday morning from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, there were seven injuries reported in the crash, but three of them were among the driver of the Jeep and two passengers, not just occupants of the buggy.

There were five occupants in total in the buggy. All five of them were hospitalized, but the driver didn’t have any reported injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the Jeep and two of her passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

This means there were eight hospitalizations, but seven reported injuries, as a result of the crash.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.