Horse dead, 7 injured after Jeep crashes into buggy near Millersburg

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A horse is dead and seven people are recovering from their injuries after a crash Saturday evening involving a Jeep and a horse-drawn buggy.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, a 32-year-old Goshen woman was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass west on County Road 40 near Millersburg just after 7:30 p.m. when her vehicle disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 37. The Jeep collided with a southbound horse-drawn buggy driven by a 31-year-old Millersburg man, as well as the paint horse which was pulling the buggy.

A 30-year-old woman who was a passenger in the buggy was flown by helicopter to the hospital with unspecified head injuries. Meanwhile, the buggy’s driver and five other passengers, all children, were taken by ambulance to the hospital with injuries of varying degrees.

According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office news release received by the Goshen News, both the buggy and the Jeep sustained all-over damage.

A total of four area fire departments responded to the crash, including Goshen, Syracuse, Clinton, and Millersburg.

The crash remains under investigation.

