Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore prepares for football season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a lot of hype surrounding this year’s Fighting Irish football team, but there’s another Irish team with just as much spirit… maybe even a touch more.

It’s the retail team at the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore. 16 News Now stopped by to see how this team is getting ready for the season.

“We have the checkouts loaded,” said Cindy Sue Ciesiolka, retail associate at Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore. “We’re ready to go with snacks, goodies.”

It’s the hot spot on campus.

“This is the first place they go, even before they check in,” said Melissa Ware, another retail associate at Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

And chances are, fans will meet Melissa and Cindy Sue, who have worked side by side at Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore for the past 27 years.

“It’s all about serving that guest, making them feel welcome,” Melissa said. “Customer service is number one.”

And among the number one sellers?

We get orders all over the world. And they just say, ‘I want The Shirt,’” Melissa said.

Now in its 33rd year, “The Shirt” is the university’s largest student fundraiser. Head football coach Marcus Freeman and students revealed this year’s design in April.

“It’s amazing,” Melissa said. “It’s about the university. It’s about the students. Everybody comes together and wears The Shirt and shows the spirit of Notre Dame.”

But there are loads of other ideas, too.

“We have all the spirit paraphernalia here,” Cindy Sue said. “We have rally beads, we have the clear bags that go into the stadium.”

You’ll also find pom poms, hairbows, apparel, cushion seats, lanyards, face decals and so much more. There’s something for everyone who comes to Notre Dame, even your furry friends!

“Stuff for the pets when you bring them to the campus,” Cindy Sue said. “We have everything possible in stock. If they don’t make it, we don’t have it.”

If you want something from the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore, it’s located on campus at 1 Eck Center. You can also shop at the bookstore online.

