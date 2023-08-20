First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching Dangerous Levels This Week

TONIGHT: Temps don’t fall as far as Friday night thanks to slightly higher humidity, but skies remain clear all night. Low 63F. Winds N 5.

TOMORROW: A much hotter day with higher humidity and, of course, sunny skies all day. High 88F. Winds N 5-10. Heat Indexes in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: An even hotter day as humidity continues to build further into Michiana. Low 66F. High 90F. Winds N 5-10. Heat Indexes in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: The mercury won’t change much, but with even MORE aggressive humidity, heat indexes will feel even hotter! Low 70F. High 90F. Heat Indexes nearing 100F.

THURSDAY: By far, the hottest day of the week with temps reaching close to 100 degrees and humidity at its highest as well. Make sure to exercise that heat safety!! Low 72F. High 96F. Heat Indexes over 105 possible!

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the workweek wraps up, temps will finally begin to break as a low pressure system moves into the Mid-West, bringing rain chances through the weekend, and much cooler temps into our next workweek, with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s!

