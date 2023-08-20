Advertise With Us

FACT TEAM RESPONDS TO CRASH IN WESTERN ST. JOE COUNTY

The crash happened at the corner of SR 2 and Pine Road in western St. Joe County just before 8 p.m.(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
St. Joe County, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joe County police department has called for the fatal alcohol crash team to help investigate a serious crash in the western part of the county.

Police say a Walkerton couple was headed west when a truck turned into the couple’s vehicle.

The couples suffered minor injures with the driver of the truck in serious condition.

The crash happened at the corner of SR 2 and Pine Road in western St. Joe County just before 8 p.m.

SR 2 IS SHUT DOWN IN BOTH DIRECTIONS, PLEASE AVOID THE AREA.

Well have more as it comes in.

