FACT TEAM RESPONDS TO CRASH IN WESTERN ST. JOE COUNTY
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
St. Joe County, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joe County police department has called for the fatal alcohol crash team to help investigate a serious crash in the western part of the county.
Police say a Walkerton couple was headed west when a truck turned into the couple’s vehicle.
The couples suffered minor injures with the driver of the truck in serious condition.
The crash happened at the corner of SR 2 and Pine Road in western St. Joe County just before 8 p.m.
SR 2 IS SHUT DOWN IN BOTH DIRECTIONS, PLEASE AVOID THE AREA.
Well have more as it comes in.
