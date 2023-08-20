FACT investigating after 3 injured in crash on State Road 2

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating after three people were hurt in a crash Saturday night just west of South Bend’s city limits.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 2 and Pine Road. Police tell 16 News Now a Walkerton couple was headed west on State Road 2 when a truck turned off Pine Road into their vehicle.

The couple suffered minor injuries in the crash, but police say the truck driver is in serious condition.

State Road 2 was shut down temporarily in both directions as crews investigated and cleared the scene.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.