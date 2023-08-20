FACT investigating after 3 injured in crash on State Road 2

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating after three people were hurt in a crash Saturday night just west of South Bend’s city limits.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 2 and Pine Road. Police tell 16 News Now a Walkerton couple was headed west on State Road 2 when a truck turned off Pine Road into their vehicle.

The couple suffered minor injuries in the crash, but police say the truck driver is in serious condition.

State Road 2 was shut down temporarily in both directions as crews investigated and cleared the scene.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Horse dead, 7 injured after Jeep crashes into buggy near Millersburg

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Forecast - Sunday, August 20, 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Friends of Mike Wilcox described him as a kindhearted family man and dedicated public servant.

Starke County celebrates the life of EMT Mike Wilcox

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Wilcox’s sons are carrying on their father’s legacy, currently working as Starke County firefighters, EMTs, and reserve officers.

News

Horse dead, 7 injured after Jeep crashes into buggy near Millersburg

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened Saturday evening at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 37 in Elkhart County.

Latest News

News

The Southside Parade in Elkhart coincided with Leroy Robinson Week.

Indiana Black Expo leader honored in Elkhart

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The late Leroy Robinson served the Indiana Black Expo Inc. and the Elkhart Chapter for many years.

News

Starke County celebrates the life of EMT Mike Wilcox

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

The city of Elkhart honored four umpires today who have a combined 160 plus years of...

Umpires honored for over 160 years of experience in Elkhart

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh and 16 News Now
Greg Widner, Ron Guyer, Danny Barrett, and LeRoy Miller were honored Saturday at Riverview Park.

News

Umpires honored for over 160 years of experience in Elkhart

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching Dangerous Levels This Week

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching Dangerous Levels This Week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gary Sieber
Heat will build all week until a low pressure moves into the Midwest late this week.

News

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching Dangerous Levels This Week

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching Dangerous Levels This Week

Updated: 11 hours ago