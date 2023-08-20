Advertise With Us

BUGGY JEEP CRASH NEAR MILLERSBURG

BUGGY JEEP CRASH
BUGGY JEEP CRASH(KTTC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLERSBURG, Ind. (WNDU) - Our reporting partners at the Goshen News say 3 fire departments responded to a two-vehicle crash, involving a buggy and a Jeep, near Millersburg.

The call for the crash came in just after 7:30 p.m., at the intersection of county road 37 and county road 40, as verfied by the Elkhart county 911 dispatch center.

As many as seven people were involved with the crash. Millersburg fire dept. was called in for a mutual aid request at 7:51 p.m.

Injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father, daughter killed in crash on Auten Road
Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 1 in Indiana
A father and daughter were killed in a crash on Auten Road on Friday.
School officials confirm Saint Joseph HS student killed in Friday crash
The poster advertising the illegal party.
‘We’ll be there with tow trucks and tickets’: Police respond to ad for illegal party
Pride Care Ambulance Service ceases operations in Cass County

Latest News

Friends of Mike Wilcox described him as a kindhearted family man and dedicated public servant.
Starke County celebrates the life of EMT Mike Wilcox
The Southside Parade in Elkhart coincided with Leroy Robinson Week.
Indiana Black Expo leader honored in Elkhart
A memorial procession for Mike Wilcox included over a hundred emergency vehicles and rode under...
Starke County EMT Honored at Celebration of Life - Mike Wilcox
Jeep & Buggy crash in Elkhart Co.