BUGGY JEEP CRASH NEAR MILLERSBURG

MILLERSBURG, Ind. (WNDU) - Our reporting partners at the Goshen News say 3 fire departments responded to a two-vehicle crash, involving a buggy and a Jeep, near Millersburg.

The call for the crash came in just after 7:30 p.m., at the intersection of county road 37 and county road 40, as verfied by the Elkhart county 911 dispatch center.

As many as seven people were involved with the crash. Millersburg fire dept. was called in for a mutual aid request at 7:51 p.m.

Injuries have been reported.

