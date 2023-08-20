Art Beat returns to downtown South Bend for 20th year

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of South Bend’s biggest art traditions took over the streets downtown on Saturday.

With hundreds of visual, culinary, and performing artists showcasing their work, Art Beat had something for everyone.

The free family event took place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with art on display from Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard all the way to Wayne Street on the other side of the Jefferson Boulevard bridge.

“We have over 300 artists booths in a variety of mediums,” said Kylie Carter, senior director of marketing and events for DTSB. “We have watercolors, we’re going to have live blacksmithing, lots of stuff happening. We have over 20 culinary vendors, and we have five performance stages that are going to be filled with performing artists all day long.”

If you couldn’t make it out to Art Beat this year, there’s always next year!

