Walmart hosts Wellness Day at more than 4,000 locations nationwide

Walmart wellness
Walmart wellness(news)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 4,000 Walmart locations across the country are hosting Wellness Day.

The day helps to remind customers about the services Walmart provides in their Pharmacies and Vision Centers.

On Saturday morning, customers were able to walk up to booths in the stores and receive free wellness and vision gifts, like lotion and Liquid IV samples, as well as sunglasses.

They also provided affordable immunizations, free blood pressure and glucose testing, vision screenings and more.

And it’s all ahead of the upcoming flu season.

“It’s very good to be able to get an awareness and make it easy for our customers to see what we have available in the vision center and the pharmacy. Immunizations is a big art of what we do,” said Gary Hudson the Pharmacy Manager of the South Bend Ireland Road location.

Walmart offers these services during regular business hours in their Vision Centers and Pharmacies.

