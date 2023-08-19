Advertise With Us

“Stop the Violence, Save the Youth” hosts first flag football tournament

Flag Football for the youth
Flag Football for the youth(news)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Stop the Violence Save the Youth is an organization, started by Bruce White, to help kids remain kids.

Starting at 10 o’clock Saturday morning, the organization hosted its first ever flag football tournament at the Charles Black Center in South Bend.

The free event invited kids in the community to compete in some friendly flag football games.

Also free for the kids were haircuts, food, bounce houses, and more.

Currently, Bruce White is incarcerated, but despite that, he started the organization with hopes of giving back to the community.

“We’re trying to get kids to understand that bad decisions lead to long sentences. So, we want to show them what fun is like, we want to make sure they remain kids and keep having fun. Sportsmanship, being kind to one another, everything out here Bruce put together is free,” says Karl Driver, a friend to White, and an event organizer.

Games went until 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Championship game starts at 10 a.m., on Sunday.

If you are interested in adopting Gracie or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal...
2nd Chance Pet: Gracie
