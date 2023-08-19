School officials confirm St. Joseph HS student killed in Friday crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend St. Joseph High School confirmed the 18-year-old victim in a Friday morning crash had just begun her senior year of high school.

In a Saturday news release, Principal John Kennedy stated Beverly Ditsch was active in her faith, mentored grade school students, and was interested in biomedical sciences.

Police said Ditsch and her father, Joshua Ditsch, 47, were driving in a minivan that collided head-on with a FedEx truck late Friday morning on Auten Road near Lindenwood Drive. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver had minor injuries and is cooperating with investigators.

On Monday, St. Joseph High School will hold a prayer service in Ditsch’s memory for the school community. Counseling support will continue to be provided as well.

