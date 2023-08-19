Advertise With Us

Police: Man blocking traffic fatally shot after pointing gun at Detroit officer

A man has been shot and killed after pointing a gun at a police officer, according to Detroit...
A man has been shot and killed after pointing a gun at a police officer, according to Detroit police.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — A man has been shot and killed after pointing a gun at a police officer, according to Detroit police.

A department supervisor on patrol approached the man who was blocking traffic at an intersection about 8 p.m. Friday on the city’s southwest side, Police Chief James White told reporters.

The man had a coat in one hand and then pointed the gun at the officer who fired shots, striking the man. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A handgun was recovered, White said. The shooting was under investigation by the state police.

