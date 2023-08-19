Advertise With Us

Police: Child suffers critical injuries in crash after being ejected from car carrying 10 people

By Zoe Strothers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Connecticut say a young boy is in critical condition after being involved in a crash.

WFSB reports that the crash occurred when a driver of a Ford Focus overcorrected and went off the roadway.

The vehicle landed on its side and a 10-year-old boy was ejected.

According to police, the child ended up underneath the car and had to be pulled out by other motorists.

Police said the vehicle was a Ford Focus that was carrying two adults and eight children at the time of the crash.

The 10-year-old suffered a severe laceration to his back and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Other occupants in the car were also transported to the hospital but expected to survive.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, police said.

