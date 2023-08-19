New website helping fans prepare for perfect Notre Dame experience

(experience.nd.edu)
By Tricia Sloma
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re stepping outside the lines as Notre Dame is getting ready to welcome fans to campus.

But before that happens, you can find a lot online.

The fan experience is something Notre Dame prioritizes. Just ask Molly Di Carlo, the assistant director of marketing and experience at Notre Dame.

She steps us through Notre Dame’s new website that’s just for fans.

“Everywhere that you can dine, shop, gather, cheer and explore on campus is all on the Experience Notre Dame website,” Di Carlo said. “So, you’re going to want to take some time, go game by game, see what you can do while you’re here on campus. And really make sure that your visit is memorable.

“We’ve broken it down in several pieces just to make sure the guests really get the full experience when they come to campus,” she continued. “So, lots of great storytelling of things that are happening on campus and lots of hidden tidbits that you might not know even if you’re good, if you’re an Irish fan who’s been here for a long time. Whether you are stopping off the highway or you have been to Notre Dame 1,000 times, we want you to remember your trip here.”

There are plenty of photo ops for families on campus. You’ll find those places and more at experience.nd.edu.

